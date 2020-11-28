VIDEO: Doctor’s shock tactic to encourage people to wear masks goes viral

A doctor’s shock tactic to encourage mask wearing and hand washing goes viral.

“I DO not want to be the last person to see the fear in your eyes,” warned Dr Kenneth Remy from Missouri with a video simulating the last thing a Covid patient would see before dying.

The video, posted on Twitter, has since gone viral and been shared thousands of times.

Dr Remy can be heard saying: “This is what you see when you breathe 40 times a minute and have an oxygen level well below 80. This is how it will look.

“I hope the last moments of your life are not like that, because this is what you will see at the end of your life if you do not start wearing masks when you are in public, when you do not do social distancing, or when you do not wash your hands frequently.

“I assure you: This is what your mother, father or children will see at the end of their life when they contract Covid disease.”

He told the BBC he filmed the video after a patient who had to be intubated asked if he could tell his family he loved them, fearing ‘I don’t think I’m going to live'”.

“And he was right. I could see how much it had affected a colleague I work with, so I took a laryngoscope and an endotracheal tube and walked into a room and, suddenly, I made this video,” said Dr Remy.

