TODDLER left to die in car in 33degree heat

A three-year-old girl died after being left locked in a car for most of the day in scorching 33degree heat in Queensland, while her mum and her boyfriend face manslaughter charges.

Laura Black, 37, and Aaron Hill, 29 will answer manslaughter charges on December 14 in Townsville Magistrates Court. The pair were arrested when they rushed three-year-old Rylee Rose Black to Townsville University Hospital after finding her unresponsive in their Toyota Prado in Queensland, Australia.

In a statement, Queensland police said: “Police were notified at around 3.30pm this afternoon when a 37-year-old Burdell woman and 29-year-old Burdell man took the girl to the Townsville University Hospital.”

“Preliminary investigations indicate the young child was left inside a locked vehicle for most of the day.”

Rylee was reportedly found dead in the vehicle when her mother went to pick her other kids up from school.

Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said:

“The best advice that we can give is do not leave children or pets in motor vehicles when they are stationary, with no ventilation, no air conditioning, particularly in the tropics.”

