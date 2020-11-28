Rare £700,000 Chinese Pot Not All It’s Cracked Up To Be after Valuers Find it is Full of Cracks, and Worth Only £30,000



During a house visit in Leicestershire, Charles Hanson, an antiques expert discovered a rare Chinese pot, dating back to 1735, during the rule of Emperor Qianlong, according to Mr. Hanson, the rare Chinese pot was an “extremely sought after” item, with a value at auction of around £700,000, but, on closer examination, he found the rare Chinese pot to have been broken and glued back together in a number of places.

Items like this are often found by accident.

Mr. Hanson, of Hansons Auctioneers, said, “It’s a real crackpot and an amazing lockdown find. If it was not cracked then it would fetch between £600,000 and £700,000. It’s bursting with Eastern promise. It was languishing under a table in a living room. I spotted it during a routine house visit I undertook in Leicestershire to assess a range of antiques. Sadly we expect it’s going to make £30,000. Though the vase has been broken and glued back together, it is still exceptional”.

The pot will be put up for auction at Hansons Auctioneers, Derbys, next month.

