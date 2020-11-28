Pop Icon Cher to Bring World’s ‘Loneliest Elephant’ to New Home

POP icon Cher has travelled to Pakistan to accompany the world’s ‘loneliest’ elephant in his journey to a long-awaited sanctuary in Cambodia.

The singer met with Pakistani PM Imran Khan in the capital Islamabad, where she tweeted her thanks to the government ‘for making it possible for me to take Kaavan to Cambodia’. Kaavan has been the subject of extensive animal rights campaigns for years due to the dire conditions he has endured for 35 years in the city’s Marghazar Zoo which has since been ordered to close.

According to Dr. Amir Khalil, a vet at Four Paws International who has been campaigning for Kaavan since 2016, the elephant is both overweight and malnourished and exhibits behavioral problems associated with intense boredom and isolation. His partner died in 2012 when one of her wounds got gangrene, and her body remained in Kaavan’s filthy enclosure for days after her death. Khalil says the elephant was ‘heartbroken’ after his partner’s death.

Cher, who has raised awareness for Kaavan’s plight, will accompany his transfer to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia where he is expected to finish out his days with a much higher quality of life. The pop star said she is currently making a documentary about the elephant, promising it will be ‘heartwarming’.

