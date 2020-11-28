Policeman run over by drug traffickers finally leaves hospital after 3 months

A policeman run over by drug traffickers in Algeciras finally leaves hospital after three months, having spent six weeks in ICU.

INSPECTOR Francisco Javier was part of an operation to intercept a high-end vehicle stolen in Marbella which was carrying a cache of 16 drug bundles collected in Punta Carnero.

The fleeing vehicle rammed his patrol car on September 5, causing it to overturn, leaving the officer with “serious injuries”.

After being stabilised at the Punta de Europa Hospital in Algeciras, he was transferred to the Puerta del Mar Hospital in Cadiz.

And on Friday morning, November 27, he was finally discharged. Colleagues and nurses surrounded his bedside as he prepared to return home.

The National Police tweeted: “Congratulations! Our comrade Francisco Javier, inspector who was run over by a drug dealer, left the hospital in #Getafe (#Madrid) today and returned to #Algeciras. Plenty of encouragement.”

¡¡¡Enhorabuena!!! 👏👏👏 Nuestro compañero Francisco Javier, inspector arrollado por un narco, ha salido hoy del hospital de #Getafe (#Madrid) de vuelta a #Algeciras Mucho ánimo💪💪💪, todos estamos contigo#HéroesSinCapa #AlmaAzul pic.twitter.com/j3NsO2O7a4 — Policía Nacional (@policia) November 27, 2020

The driver of the vehicle, who was also seriously injured by the impact, was arrested and charged.

