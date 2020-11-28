Policeman run over by drug traffickers finally leaves hospital after 3 months

A policeman run over by drug traffickers in Algeciras finally leaves hospital after three months, having spent six weeks in ICU.

INSPECTOR Francisco Javier was part of an operation to intercept a high-end vehicle stolen in Marbella which was carrying a cache of 16 drug bundles collected in Punta Carnero.

The fleeing vehicle rammed his patrol car on September 5, causing it to overturn, leaving the officer with “serious injuries”.


After being stabilised at the Punta de Europa Hospital in Algeciras, he was transferred to the Puerta del Mar Hospital in Cadiz.

And on Friday morning, November 27, he was finally discharged. Colleagues and nurses surrounded his bedside as he prepared to return home.


The National Police tweeted: “Congratulations! Our comrade Francisco Javier, inspector who was run over by a drug dealer, left the hospital in #Getafe (#Madrid) today and returned to #Algeciras. Plenty of encouragement.”

The driver of the vehicle, who was also seriously injured by the impact, was arrested and charged.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Policeman run over by drug traffickers finally leaves hospital after 3 months".





Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

