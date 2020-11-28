MAJOR Covid-19 Incident Declared At Staffordshire Hospitals after a huge surge of patients in need of ventilators



The Royal Stoke University Hospital, in Stoke-on-Trent, had to declare a “major incident”, alert, after a sudden surge in the number of patients with coronavirus requiring the use of ventilators, with only seven left available, after 38 were needed for critically ill patients.

Two hospitals in the area, The Royal Stoke, and Stafford County, now house 322 patients with coronavirus, leading bosses to contact hospitals in Warwick and Birmingham, to transfer some of their critically-ill patients to those trusts.

Tracy Bullock, chief executive, issued an apology to patients’ families for this sudden development explaining the two facilities “have been experiencing significant pressure across all areas” of both hospitals, “particularly within the critical care service at the Royal Stoke”, adding, “We have put in place a range of measures to ensure NHS resources are directed where they are needed during the Covid-19 pandemic and to make sure that both hospitals, staff, and patients remain safe and care is prioritised to protect staff, patients and our services. The decision to transfer patients out of our hospital is not something we take lightly and we would like to apologise to our patients and families who are affected by this”.

She continued, “Given the reduction in the community infection rate of Covid-19 across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent, it is hoped that this position will be resolved quickly. The agreement with University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation NHS Trust and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust remains in place until Tuesday and will be reviewed daily”.

