Macron slams attack on black man as ‘shameful’

French president Emmanuel Macron took to social media to strenuously condemn an attack on a black music producer on Saturday, November 28. CCTV and bystander footage shows Michael Zecler being arrested outside his music studio in the 17th arrondissement in Paris by four policemen.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Mr Macron said: ‘The images we have all seen of the aggression against Michel Zecler are unacceptable, they are shameful for all of us. France should never allow violence or brutality, no matter who it comes from. ‘France should never let hate or racism prosper.’

Mr Zecler told local media that when police spotted him walking in the street without a facemask, contrary to Covid-19 restrictions, they followed him into his music studio where they racially abused him before he was aggressively arrested.

‘These people were supposed to protect me. I didn’t do anything to deserve that. I want these people punished by the law. Of course I was afraid. I was lucky enough, unlike many other people, to have had the video that protects me. This shouldn’t happen,’ Mr Zecler said.

