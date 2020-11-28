Gambling addict who robbed escorts and raped a woman jailed for 19 years

A gambling addict who robbed escorts and raped a woman in a hotel room has been jailed for 19 years.

AARON Gardner, 29, of Airedale Walk in Wollaton, committed the robberies to get cash to feed his gambling habit, stealing hundreds of pounds from a number of escorts across the country.

At Nottingham Crown Court on November 27, he was sentenced for five counts of robbery, one count of rape and one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to commit one of the robberies.

The charges relate to incidents in hotels in Nottingham, Birmingham and London against five woman over a period of three months in 2019.

On one of the occasions, he met a woman at a hotel in Birmingham in July 2019.

He immediately attacked her as soon as he entered the room and threatened her that if she did not do as he say, he would kill her.

The victim screamed out for help, so Gardner stuffed newspaper in her mouth to shut her up. He went on to rape her.

He told her not follow him or “he would stab her and come for her family”.

Detective Constable Raj Johal, of Nottinghamshire Police, led the investigation. She said: “This was an appalling catalogue of offences that – had it not been for the bravery and determination of the victim – would have gone unresolved and unpunished.

