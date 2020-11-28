Football Pundit Suspended by BBC

FOOTBALL pundit Steve ‘Tommo’ Thompson has been suspended by the BBC

The BBC suspended football expert Steve ‘Tommo’ Thompson after he described a fracas between players as “handbags” during Lincoln City’s away draw at Accrington Stanley on Saturday, November 21. Fans have slammed the decision, accusing the BBC of being ‘out of touch.’

BBC bosses made the decision after several listeners complained during the BBC Radio Lincolnshire show, and Tommo is said to be “devastated” by the news.

Lincoln fan Bernard ­O’ Mahoney, who is campaigning against the decision, said: “As any football fan knows, ‘handbags’ is an incredibly well-known saying.

“I can’t begin to think who’d be offended by it. The BBC has lost touch with the public.”

The BBC said: “After listeners raised concerns, Steve acknowledged some of his comments on air didn’t meet the standards we expect. He is taking a break but will be back in the New Year.”

