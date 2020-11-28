Dozens Arrested in Anti-Lockdown Riots in London

DOZENS arrested as anti-lockdown protests in London descend into riots

Anti-lockdown protesters once again took to the streets in London on Saturday, November 28. Police sources report that over 60 people were arrested as the demonstration descended into a riot.

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: ‘Officers have made over 60 arrests following groups gathering in London today. These were for a number of different offences, including breaching coronavirus restrictions.’

The force added: ‘We expect this number to rise. We continue to urge people to go home.’

The protesters, allegedly led by Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers, 73, shouted “shame on you” while carrying placards reading “Freedom” and “Stop Controlling Us” while marching from St Pancras along a road beside Oxford Street.

Police swarmed the streets to arrest rule-breakers, with Regent Street blocked for a time while officers tried to get the situation under control.

