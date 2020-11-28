Doctors organise memorial for colleagues who have died of Covid

Doctors in Madrid have organised a memorial service for health workers who have died of Covid.

THE memorial will take place at Alumudena Cathedral at 8pm this evening (Saturday, November 28) and will be streamlined live.

To date, 80 health personnel have died after being diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began.

President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the capital’s Mayor, José Luis Martínez Almedida, ande Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, are expected to attend the service, organised by the College of Physicians of Madrid (ICOMEM).

During the event, the names of the medical colleagues who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic will be read, and some family members will participate in the liturgy readings.

Music will be performed by singer Teresa Palomar.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, for the memorial we are forced to strictly comply with all the security and protection measures established in the current Regulations,” said the college.

“So to attend the funeral it is essential to have received an invitation or accreditation that must be presented at the entrance of the Cathedral.”

For all those who want to follow this event live, the Board of Directors has teamed up with Telemadrid, which will broadcast the funeral live through La OTRA.

It will also be streamlined through ICOMEM website.

