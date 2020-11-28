Business Owners Criticise Distribution of Christmas Lights

BUSINESS owners in the Costa Blanca criticise the distribution of Christmas lights throughout the region

Businesses in Alicante have criticised the City Council for what they deem an uneven distribution of Christmas lights on the streets this year, with the majority of the decorations focused in the city.

While many owners have acknowledged an improvement in 2020, with lighting on previously forgotten streets, Vanessa Cárdenas, president of the Florida merchants, Juan Francisco López from Plaza Argel, and Adela Quereda from Campoamor feel they could have been better distributed on large suburban streets such as Avenida de Orihuela or Gaston Castello, or that existing displays in Alcoy and Jijina may could have been improved.

The mayor of Fiestas, Manuel Jiménez, has said that he will take these concerns on board for next year’s Christmas lighting.

