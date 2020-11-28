BMW Clocked At 207kph On Motril A-7 By Police Helicopter Pegasus



Travelling along with the A-7 in a white BMW X4, doing 207kph, where there is a speed limit of 100kph, is not such a great idea when “Pegasus”, the Guardia Civil helicopter that is based in Malaga, is flying overhead, equipped with the latest state-of-the-art radar technology and speed cameras.

-- Advertisement --



Unfortunately, for a 44-year old driver, this was the case on November 19, as he was passing the 331-kilometre point, in the municipality of Motril, and the DGT’s “Pegasus” locked onto him, relaying his info directly to Grupo de Investigación y Análisis de Tráfico (GIAT), who quickly identified the owner of the vehicle, which it turned out was registered to a company.

This speeding infringement carries a suspended prison sentence if the driver is found guilty, of between three and six months, and a loss of their driving licence, from one to four years.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BMW Clocked At 207kph On Motril A-7 By Police Helicopter”.

This spy-in-the-sky, DGT chopper, known as Pegasus, uses Málaga as its base. The pilot is accompanied by a traffic-department officer sitting gleefully over his speeding-infraction equipment.