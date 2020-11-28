A very social Budget for Almeria in 2021

THE Diputacion provincial council announced a €216.5 million Budget for 2021 aimed at alleviating the Covid-19 crisis.

“The provincial government’s maximum priority is guaranteeing health, social and economic protection for Almeria’s population,” Diputacion president Javier A Garcia announced.

“We have increased, as never before, investment in these three areas to ensure that nobody gets left behind while responding to strategic sectors and attending to all Almeria society,” he said.

This was the province’s most social Budget ever, Garcia stressed, directing all of its efforts at improving quality of life. It was also the highest in the Diputacion’s history and included allocations for innovation and social participation.

