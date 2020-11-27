WILL President Trump Give Julian Assange A Pardon, as his girlfriend sends a Request



Stella Moris, the girlfriend of Julian Assange, who is currently in prison in London, waiting to hear if he will be extradited to the US, has issued a plea to President Trump, to pardon him, and please send him home in time for Christmas, after a week where the President has already given a pardon to Michael Flynn, the ex-national security adviser, and she was hoping he would be in a good mood for that on Thanksgiving, tweeting a photo of herself with their two children, “These are Julian’s sons Max and Gabriel. They need their father. Our family needs to be whole again. I beg you, please bring him home for Christmas”.

Commenting on the releases earlier this week of Assange’s cousin, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was released from captivity in Iran, where he had been locked up since 2018, Moris said, “Like Julian, Kylie was charged in a bogus espionage case. She was tried in secret and convicted to 10 years. She spent two years in Iran’s most notorious prisons. There has barely been news about her case, other than letters smuggled from prison. Julian has petitioned Iran’s leaders to release her earlier this year. I told Julian the news over the phone. He wants to express his gratitude to Australian and UK diplomats for securing her freedom”.

