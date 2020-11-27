SPAIN records over 12,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours



The Ministry of Health has reported on Friday, November 27 that 12,289 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Spain in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1,617,355. In addition, 337 Covid-related deaths were reported since Thursday, with the number of fatalities now at 44,374.

According to data from the Ministry, the R rate stands at 325 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The data shows that health services are still under enormous pressure, with 28.64% of ICU admissions attributed to coronavirus.

Madrid has registered the most new cases in the last 24 hours with 1,061 diagnoses, followed by Catalunia with 728 cases, Andalusia with 521, Basque Country with 503; Galicia with 439, Aragon with 301; Asturias with 259 and Valencian Community with 252.

