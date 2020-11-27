Queen Letizia Of Spain Opens The First Ever Tourism & Innovation Summit

QUEEN Letizia Of Spain Opens The First Ever Tourism And Innovation Summit in Seville



In the absence of husband King Felipe, who is self-isolating with symptoms of coronavirus, Queen Letizia of Spain stepped forward yesterday, Thursday, November 26, to open the first-ever Tourism and Innovation Summit, in Seville, Spain, which after Barcelona and Madrid, is the city with the biggest influx of tourism normally.

Five thousand professionals from the tourism industry, and technology markets, are expected to attend this event, in what is hoped will become a regular international forum for the tourism business in Spain.

A minute’s silence took place at the start, to mark International Day Against Domestic Violence, after which, the Queen went on to speak about the damage the current pandemic has done to Spain’s tourism industry, which has, “suffered so much”, a sector that provides 12 percent of the country’s GDP, and how she hopes this inaugural summit will, “provide more elements of analysis to continue expanding and strengthening the tourism value chain, and its capacity to generate employment and revalue socio-economic ecosystems by promoting innovation and digitization and without forgetting sustainability”, adding that Spain’s position as the world’s second most popular tourist destination will, “be a great boost that will guide the tourism industry for the years to come.”

Innovative topics being covered during the course of this “Where Technology meets Tourism” summit, include discussions and presentations about, virtual reality, the Internet of Things (IoT), sustainable mobility, 5G, Smart destinations, and big data and blockchain, with the hope of transforming the tourism industry in Spain, for many years after the pandemic.

