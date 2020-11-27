CSIC virologist Margarita del Val has claimed the only way for complete safety is just the two of you.

The leading virologist says that encounters outside, and with a mask, have reduced chances of contagion, also living healthily and eating fresh foods was key to staying strong enough to battle viruses of all kinds.

The virologist added the only real ‘zero risk’ is if you only meet in person with your partner within the so-called ‘bubble and stay socially distanced the rest of the time.

-- Advertisement --



Aerosols were particularly good at spreading contagion as they projected through the air we breathe that’s why the wearing of masks all the time and not getting together to eat would be key to stopping the spread of the virus.

Unsociable these measures are, but how long these measures carry on for, is directly linked to how tough we are with ourselves.

Margarita del Val was speaking recently at a digital congress of silver international.

The CSIC is the Superior Council of Scientific Investigations

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Just the two of us says, virologist”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.