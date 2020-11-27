Improved air quality at municipal pool

CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Torrox

A NEW air conditioning unit and humidifier have been installed at Torrox municipal pool.

THE ventilation system represents an investment of just over €130,000 to “improve the facility’s air conditioning and reduce the high levels of humidity being endured”.

A new electronic marker has also been installed, costing €5.275,605 so that users can check both humidity and ambient temperature and water in both pools.

This week, the pools will be open from 8am until 9pm, complying with the recommended safety and hygiene measures against Covid-19.


The Swimming Club will resume courses in January, 2021, said Torrox Council.

