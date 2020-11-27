HOSPITAL Numbers Drop For Second Consecutive Day In Portugal in a sign of the virus levelling out



Portuguese health authorities reported today, Friday, November 27, that hospital numbers are down again, by 93, which is the second consecutive day that figures have shown a decrease, with numbers also showing a drop in ICU units, and infirmaries as well, although officials hasten to state they are ‘as high as they have ever been in ICUs’ (516 patients as of today).

The number of new positive cases, which had been falling steadily for the last few days, has suddenly spiked again, with 6,383 today, and 5,200 yesterday, and people recovering from the virus are increasing daily, the DGS bulletin stating 4,588 “recovered” in the last 24 hours, and 5,123 yesterday.

Very little information is forthcoming from the health authorities, but it does appear to be that deaths are mainly among the over 70s age group, and suffering from “pre-existing conditions”.

