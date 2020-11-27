Family of Man Stabbed to Death in London Bridge Attack Sue Government

THE FAMILY of a young man who was stabbed to death in last November’s London Bridge attack have launched a lawsuit against the UK government for its alleged failures in risk assessment.

Usman Khan was out of prison on license when he murdered Cambridge graduates Jack Merrit and Saskia Jones on London Bridge in November 2019. The 28-year-old had been jailed for his role in a conspiracy to bomb the City’s stock exchange and was a known jihadist sympathiser. He was tackled by heroic members of the public and shot dead by police within minutes of the attack.

Just four days after the anniversary of his tragic death, the family of Jack Merritt have taken legal action against the government under the Human Rights Act. Their lawyer, Kate Maynar, said that ‘Usman Khan was a convicted terrorist under multi-agency protection’ when he killed 25-year-old Merritt and 23-year-old Jones. ‘These circumstances raise questions about the assessment and management of Usman Khan’s risk’ she added.

Maynar said that Merritt’s bereaved family were forced to launch their lawsuit now, as legal action under the Human Rights Act must be filed within a year. ‘Regrettably, this left the family with no alternative but having to turn their minds to protecting their position by issuing proceedings, at a time when they were otherwise focusing their attention on celebrating Jack’s life on the anniversary of his death’.

