Department of Education tries to break gender stereotypes

The Department of Education, Culture and Sports has published the ‘Guide to coeducational playgrounds’ to help schools and institutes to transform their recreation areas into co-educational spaces that promote equal and inclusive relationships.

Minister Vicent Marzà explained that “schoolyards are the main spaces for socialization for our students and, therefore, we are collectively rethinking them to break gender stereotypes and create inclusive spaces. We already have very good experiences that have come true and we must continue on this path so that it becomes generalized.”

As well as the guide, or ‘Guia de patis coeducatius’, the Department is also working on promoting innovative projects that promote equality and reduce stereotypes in schools: “Proof of this is the aid to innovation projects related to coeducational playgrounds, with an investment of close to €370,000, and that 139 schools and institutes are already developing. Of these 139 educational centers, 61 have already finished redesigning their patio and the remaining 78 are doing it this year”, Minister Marzà has detailed.

