Cryptic Crossword 1847

Play with our Cryptic Crossword every week – this week the issue 1847, and enjoy with the euro weekly news brain training.
1. Seed can disintegrate when put in a container 7
2. Team leader inquires about work assignments 5
3. Grim extract from a Boris Pasternak novel 5
4. Tom and Anna, agitated, in a state 7
5. Drive back from outskirts of Rome with sign of life 7
6. Edict possibly mentioned 5
7. Organisation names clergyman's residence 5
8. Not on with queen in bid 5
9. Diana who sings about English flowers 5
10. Condense a card game 7
11. Doctor, the boy is not very intelligent 5
12. Disgrace phoney Egyptian leader 5
13. Safeguard key nurse organisation 6
14. Affordable cooked peach 5
15. Records the unmarried ones 7
16. Young woman sorted out medals 6
17. Garment cut in pieces 5
18. Commence the French alarm 7
19. Start sipping convenient drink 6
20. European country changed its aura 7
