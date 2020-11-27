Cryptic Crossword 1847

Play with our Cryptic Crossword every week – this week the issue 1847, and enjoy with the euro weekly news brain training.



1. Seed can disintegrate when put in a container 7 2. Team leader inquires about work assignments 5 3. Grim extract from a Boris Pasternak novel 5 4. Tom and Anna, agitated, in a state 7 5. Drive back from outskirts of Rome with sign of life 7 6. Edict possibly mentioned 5 7. Organisation names clergyman's residence 5 8. Not on with queen in bid 5 9. Diana who sings about English flowers 5 10. Condense a card game 7 11. Doctor, the boy is not very intelligent 5 12. Disgrace phoney Egyptian leader 5 13. Safeguard key nurse organisation 6 14. Affordable cooked peach 5 15. Records the unmarried ones 7 16. Young woman sorted out medals 6 17. Garment cut in pieces 5 18. Commence the French alarm 7 19. Start sipping convenient drink 6 20. European country changed its aura 7 X