ARGENTINIAN Funeral Worker Fired For Taking A Selfie With Maradona's Corpse as it lay in the Coffin



A funeral worker, Diego Molina, in Argentina, it has been confirmed, was fired from his job at Sepelios Pinier, a morgue in Buenos Aires, after he took a selfie with football legend and national hero, 60-year-old Diego Maradona’s corpse, as he lay in state, in an open coffin, in the morgue, very foolishly uploading his photo onto social media, showing Molina placing one hand on the head of Maradona, and giving a “thumbs up”, which has brought the wrath of the whole country on him, including receiving death threats, even calls for his citizenship to be stripped.

Matias Morla, Maradona’s lawyer, took Molina’s photo from social media and posted it on his Twitter, along with Molina’s name, pledging to take legal action against him, adding the words, “He’s Pinier’s head of burials. Diego Molina is the swine that took the picture of himself alongside Maradona. For the memory of my friend I am not going to rest until he pays for this aberration”.

One fan posted, “I want this fat baldie who took a picture of himself by Diego’s body dead. I want him dead. DEAD”.

Morla also claimed that Maradona was left unattended in the hospital for 12 hours before his death on Wednesday, November 25, “It is inexplicable that for 12 hours my friend had no attention or check-up from the personnel dedicated to these ends”, adding it was “criminal idiocy” that an ambulance took 30 minutes to arrive and vowed that the circumstances surrounding Maradona’s death would be be “investigated to the end”.

