WATCH – Aldi Shopper Smashes 500 Bottles Of Booze

WATCH- Aldi shopper causes thousands of pounds worth of damage as she smashes 500 bottles of booze in a silent rampage

A female shopper went on a silent rampage in Hertfordshire’s Aldi on Wednesday afternoon, November 25. Shocked onlookers reported to local media that the woman, wearing tracksuit pants, a hoodie and backpack, didn’t utter a word as she swiped some 500 bottles of alcohol from the shelves, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

At one point, footage even shows the shopper cutting her arm on a broken bottle, but she just continued on with the destruction.

A Hertfordshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at around 2.30pm on Wednesday to report an incident at the Aldi supermarket in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

“It was reported that several bottles of alcohol had been thrown onto the floor and smashed.

“Officers attended and a woman has been arrested.”

