Would you like to soar into space from just around the corner?

-- Advertisement --



Space exploration could be just around the corner in Seville if Space X has its way.

The space tourism firm intends to send up to 10,000 people in the space from believe it or not Seville.

The proposed dates are in the middle of 2023, along with their other bases in America Asia and theMiddle East too, its all part of their drive to take ‘normal’ humans to the frontier of space itself.

Seville has the best weather conditions in the Iberian peninsula according to the experts at Space X.

During the trip, tourists will be able to see the curvature of the earth and experience space “darkness”.

The EOS X SPACE founder Kemel Kharbachi announced that Seville would be the Take off-site in the Iberian Penninsula.

He made the announcement this week in the Andalucian capital.

Also at this event will be the European Space Agency meeting on November 27/28 to discuss amongst other things budgets for the next three years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Space from Seville ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.