Something to Mull-Over ...

HOW do you feel about taking a dip in the ‘world’s first’ mulled wine hot tub.

A hot tub filled with 1,000 litres of wine to ímprove´your health is being offered as part of a festive spa experience, with the wine inside the tub heated to a perfect 37 degrees.

The company behind the experience claim taking a plunge in the Christmas drink is ‘ideal for reducing inflammation’.

The experience, launched by SpaSeekers and called the Mulled Wine Spa Day and will be offered from December 2020 at Shrigley Hall in Cheshire.

According to SpaSeekers, the wine in the hot tub will be treated ‘to ensure it is at a safe and neutral pH’ and will provide ‘a high level of antioxidants from punches of orange, cinnamon and star anise’.

It´s claimed that a dip in the hot tub will ‘allow the pores to open, releasing toxins and allowing your skin to embrace the tannins in the mulled wine’.

SpaSeekers adds, ‘Tannins are anti-bacterial, helping fight viruses and fungi whilst also improving cardiac health and increasing blood flow. Combined with the anti-oxidising properties from the polyphenols in grapes and citrus fruits, circulation is improved whilst you soak your worries away, leaving you glowing.

‘It also contributes anti-bacterial, anti-oxidising, stress-reducing, skin-softening and anti-inflammatory properties – just make sure you only drink the wine in your glass!’

The festive spa experience also includes a 45-minute frankincense massage, which uses a frankincense and grapeseed oil, and a brown sugar, cinnamon and orange body scrub.

SpaSeekers claim the scrub is ‘the perfect way to bring blood flow back to the skin and leave you glowing’.

