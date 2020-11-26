Recycling bikes has to be one of the greenest concepts ever

A DUTCH company formed in 2011 has come up with a recycling idea which is really what it says as the owners realised that in Holland tens of thousands of bicycles are thrown away every year and the majority of them have very usable parts.

The Amsterdam-based Roetz Fair Factory not only uses up to 30 per cent of all of the discarded bikes it collects but also has a policy of employing those who have fallen on difficult times and need to get back into the job market.

In the case of the OV-fiets bike rental fleet, Roetz say that they can reclaim up to 70 per cent of the bicycles passed to it and they even offer to customise bikes to satisfy individual customer requirements or needs.

In almost every case, the frame of discarded bicycles is in perfectly good condition, requiring mainly repainting and whilst Holland is admittedly a huge market for commuter bicycles, when one considers the number of racing bikers there are in Spain, this appears to be a market that could be exploited and would be good for the environment.

