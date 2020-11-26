Prison guard seriously injured

A PRISON guard was left seriously injured during an incident at Sevilla II Prison, in Moron de la Frontera.

The events occurred when, on the evening of Tuesday, November 24, an inmate was involved in a serious incident and taken to the isolation department to be searched. He then began to make death threats against the guards to tried to reduce him and started kicking them, refusing to return to his cell.

One of the guards was pushed violently against a wall, receiving a severe blow to the back of the head, before falling to the ground in shock and bleeding heavily, the union ACAIP-UGT Sevilla and the Penitentiary Institution reported.

He was left dazed and disoriented and had to be rushed to the prison health centre, where he got seven stitched before being taken to hospital for tests.

Three other guards also sustained injuries to their arms, hands and legs but were able to return to work as normal.

ACAIP highlighted how professionally they had acted, allowing the incident to be resolved quickly and without further personal or material damage.

