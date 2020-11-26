Marketing director banned after making 75,500 unsolicited marketing calls

MARKETING company director, Elia Bols, who made over 75,500 unsolicited marketing calls, has been banned for 6 years.

The 32-year-old has been banned from acting as a director or directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation, or management of a company for 6 years.

Bols, who now lives in Australia, was director of AMS Marketing Limited, a telephone marketing company incorporated in January 2016.

The Telephone Preference Service (TPS) received 71 complaints between October 2016 and October 2017 about AMS Marketing’s unsolicited calls with a further 32 complaints received by the Information Commissioners Office (ICO), who informed Elia Bols that a fine of £100,000 (€112,000) would be issued.

In April 2019, AMS Marketing was wound-up in the courts, with the fine outstanding, and after further enquiries by the Official Receiver, it was established that for just over a year between October 2016 and December 2017, Elia Bols’ had caused AMS Marketing to make more than 75,000 unsolicited direct marketing calls to numbers around the UK.

AMS Marketing Limited should have used the TPS list before making such calls to remove the numbers of individuals who had elected not to receive unsolicited contact, however, it did not do so, and on October 28, the Secretary of State accepted a disqualification undertaking from Elia Bols.

He did not dispute that he had caused his company to breach Regulation 21 of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations in making the marketing calls and effective from November 18, 2020, Elia Bols is disqualified for 6 years.

