Man sentenced for shooting mountain goat

A MAN has been sentenced for shooting a mountain goat within the boundaries of the Alfarnatejo Hunting Society in November 2013.

The Andalucia Hunting Federation reported that a criminal court in Malaga had sentenced the man for killing the animal and that the Federation had been providing legal advice to the Hunting Society, who appeared as the private prosecution in the procedure.

He had no permit to be hunting on those grounds and has been given a fine, as well as being banned from hunting for one year.

According to the Guardia Civil, the casings which were found with the mountain goat’s body were a semi-automatic weapon which the accused admitted to having used.

The Federation has pointed out to the Junta de Andalucia Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock and Sustainable Development the “immediate need for a plan against poaching of this species, especially in public forests, the management of which has been given to hunting societies.

