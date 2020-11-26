Police have arrested a man, 31, in connection with the murder of 62-year-old woman at her home in Greenford.

POLICE were called to an address in Drew Gardens at around 5pm on Wednesday, November 25.

-- Advertisement --



Officers and London Ambulance Service, supported by the police helicopter, attended and found the victim suffering from head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5.22pm and a post mortem examination will be carried out “in due course”.

A murder investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

DCI Harding said: “At this early stage we retain an open mind around the circumstances surrounding this incident. However, we can confirm that the victim and the man arrested were known to each other, and we are not actively seeking any other suspects at this time.”

Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner of the Met’s West Area Command said: “This is a devastating incident and my thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“I would like to reassure residents who will have noted a large police presence in the area last night and throughout today. These officers are there to assist with the investigation and also to provide local reassurance and support.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man, 31, held in connection with murder of 62-year-old woman”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.