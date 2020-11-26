Madrid to open Spain’s first centre for homeless women who are victims of gender violence

Madrid is to open Spain’s first centre for homeless women who are victims of gender violence in 2021.

THE centre will have up to 40 places and will combine the care received by homeless people with that provided to women who have suffered sexist violence.

Madrid City Council has supported 832 women and their children in the Municipal Network of Attention to Victims of Gender Violence in 2020, twice as many as in 2019.

Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, reiterated the “firm and unwavering” commitment of the city council to “develop public policies to fight against sexist violence”.

He recalled the “41 women murdered in Spain so far this year, two of them in the Community of Madrid, which makes us reaffirm the firm and unwavering commitment”:

Deputy Mayor, Begoña Villacís, explained: “The new resource will be a reception centre to serve homeless women who are victims of gender violence, who are three times more likely to suffer this type of violence. violence”.

“It the first centre of its kind in Spain and very necessary. We have to think about all those women who are homeless and who have suffered abuse at the hands of their partners for many years.”

