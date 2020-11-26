Liverpool suffered defeat at home in the Champions League

LIVERPOOL suffered an embarrassing defeat at home after they were decisively beaten 2-0 by Atalanta in the Champions League.

The loss, which came as no surprise after an uncharacteristic and dismal performance, means the Anfield side still requires one more win to reach the Champions League last 16.

The Serie A club avenged the 5-0 defeat in the reverse fixture earlier this month, and deservedly beat a lackluster Liverpool side who registered no shots on target during the entire match.

Papu Gomez’s cross was converted by Josip Ilicic on the hour-mark before Robin Gosens doubled the visitors lead four minutes later, as they easily closed out the game.

The result means the Premier League champions remain top of Group D on nine points, however, Ajax has now joined Atalanta behind them, with both teams equal on seven points each after the Dutch powerhouse eliminated Danish side Midtjylland following their 3-1 win.

