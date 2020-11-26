easyJet bookings rise this week compared to last albeit from a low base

ACCORDING to the airline’s chief executive Johan Lundgren, easyJet has seen bookings rise this week compared to last, albeit starting from a low base.

Under the current lockdown restrictions, only essential travel is permitted, however, the UK is due to relax them next week as the end of England’s second lockdown draws near.

easyJet said bookings for flights from London and Bristol to Belfast, and from London to Edinburgh, had gone up as Christmas flight restrictions are also set to be eased further across the UK allowing families to mix for five days.

Johan Lundgren said searches for flights and holidays to beach destinations next year had also surged by 200 per cent.

In a statement on Thursday, November 26, Lundgren said: “We know underlying demand is there, which we see every time travel restrictions are lifted.

“We continue to closely review our flying programme to ensure we are aligning our schedule with customer demand,” he concluded.

