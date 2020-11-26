Driving schools unable to reopen

TEN per cent of driving schools have been unable to reopen since the start of the ‘new normal’.

People taking lessons to obtain their driving license were badly affected by the State of Alarm, lessons, both theoretical and practical, had to stop and exam dates were postponed.

In May, the schools were able to reopen and the General Traffic Department resumed exams, but around 10 per cent remain closed.

According to a report by Dribo in National Spanish newspaper 20minutos, 15 per cent of driving schools are in danger of having to shut down because of waiting for exams unless their change their business plan and introduce online options. This would account for 1,300 driving centres across the country, without online learning techniques, driving schools could be facing losses of up to €3,500 per month.

Dribo meanwhile, promotes digitalizing driving lessons so that students do not have to physically go to a classroom. It is now working in 37 cities in Spain helping driving schools to modernise their methods to avoid closures.

The General Traffic Department currently has 180,000 theoretical exams and more than 260,000 practical exams pending as the process of examination has not yet been digitalised.

