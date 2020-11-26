Christmas ‘Grinch’ Threatens Family Over Christmas Lights

A FAMILY has been threatened as a Christmas lights ‘Grinch’ sends a menacing note over their planned Christmas lights display.

The family in North Lakes, Brisbane, like to go big to celebrate events and this year’s Halloween display set the tone for the year’s plans. The family had amazed locals at Halloween with their display, and the plans for Christmas were even more impressive.

Unfortunately, one person took offence to the celebrations and sent an aggressive note warning of “hell to pay” if the Christmas lights were of the same calibre. The note from the Christmas ‘Grinch’ said, “I see that you have started to put up your Christmas lights. I hope it’s not going to be as big and disgusting as your Halloween display.

“I am telling you there is people in this neighbourhood including myself that don’t like what you have done and what you are doing now…. it is a disgrace and the traffic and the noise is down right annoying.

“I am advising you not to do a big and an eye sore of a display otherwise there will be hell to pay and if they [spectators] park on my footpath and if there is a lot of noise, I will be calling the police for disturbance of the peace.”

The family have gained much support after the letter was shared on Facebook including one comment that said, “If the lights bring you and the kids in your neighbourhood some joy in this sh***y year. You go for it. The grinch of your street can pull their curtains and get stu***d.” The Christmas lights are set to be toned down, as the family does not wish to upset anyone.

