Brit cleared of rape after claiming he suffered ‘sexsomnia’

BRIT cleared of rape charges after claiming he suffered from ‘sexsomnia’



Darrel Swanson, 39, was cleared of three counts of rape on Tuesday, November 24 at the High Court in Livingston after the jury returned a verdict of ‘not proven’. Swanson’s defence was that he suffered from a rare psychological condition called ‘sexsomnia’, whereby he was completely unaware that he was having sex while sleeping.

Dr Ian Morrison, a consultant neurologist with NHS Tayside, said: ‘It’s almost exclusively the case that there’s a lack of recall. Generally speaking patients do not recall. ‘Some see it as a bit of a joke and laugh it off. Some find it very embarrassing and some are sympathetic to the position.’

Swanson, whose wife rushed to embrace him before they left the court, appeared close to tears as the jury returned the verdict.

