A BIZARRE attack leaves a young boy fighting for his life in South London.

The police were called at around 3.30pm on Wednesday to Leigham Court Road, Streatham, in South London. There were multiple reports of a man with a pole that was attacking people in the vicinity of Dunraven School.

-- Advertisement --



A boy, thirteen years-old was found near the school with injuries to his head and was taken to hospital. The boy was in a serious condition and fighting for his life.

Lambeth Police commented on Twitter and said, “A 13yo boy was found with a head injury. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

“The boy’s condition has been assessed as life-threatening.”

The police have arrested a man, aged 35, on suspicion of GBH, and taken him into custody. It is not known if the young boy attends the Dunraven School.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bizarre Attack Leaves Young Boy Fighting for His Life ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.