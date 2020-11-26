BBC Veteran Journalist Found Dead Next To Partner’s Body

VETERAN BBC journalist John Stevenson found dead next to his partner’s body

BBC political correspondent John Stevenson was found dead at the age of 68 at his home in Abdale, Wales in March. He was found lying on the floor near his partner, both appearing uninjured. A post-mortem carried out reported the cause of death was “unascertained,” but police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the deaths.

Mr Stevenson, who worked for the BBC for over 40 years, left his role in Cardiff “under a big black cloud” and became homeless because of alcoholism. Speaking on a programme about his life, Mr Stevenson said that getting arrested was the push he needed to battle his addiction, and he returned to the BBC in 1997 where his career really took off.

Head of news and current Affairs at BBC Wales Garmon Rhys, said he was “an extremely likeable character who was a joy to work with.”

The journalist’s family has donated his body to medical research and the inquest has now been postponed until January 2022.

