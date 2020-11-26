Alicante province goes local

ALFAZ has joined the provincial council’s campaign to promote local produce this Christmas.

Vicente Arques, Alfaz’s mayor, recently signed the ApoyamosNuestraProvincia (Support Our Province) agreement in Exhibition Room at the Palacio de la Diputacion in Alicante City.

Arques, accompanied by Mayte Garcia – a Diputacion member and Alfa councillor – took wine from the Enrique Mendoza vineyards, Antonio Alcaraz’s Faro de l’Albir extra virgin olive oil, Serra Gelada craft beer and Serra Gelada coffee hand-roasted in Albir.

The ApoyamosNuestraProvincia campaign promotes internationally-recognised products while encouraging the public to shop locally to support the self-employed, small and medium businesses, manufacturers, distributors and retailers over Christmas.

The campaign, backed by all the province’s political parties, emphasises the importance of “What is ours” while showcasing Alicante province’s culture, heritage and language as well as its textile industry, agriculture, gastronomy and tourism.

Arques explained that Alfaz is now committed to promoting local products in the news and social media.

“Alfaz, with its cultural, social and gastronomical assets could not be absent from a campaign that can make us stronger and greater,” the mayor said.

“It also highlights Alicante province’s ability to take action and excel at an especially critical time where unity should prevail and play a fundamental part,” Arques declared.

