Switched on: Eco-friendly lighting in Sayalonga.

Tara Rippin
Sayalonga Council has begun replacing public lighting in the town, replacing old fixtures with more environmentally-friendly lower energy consumption alternatives.
A total of 101 street lights will be changed following European funding aid achieved by the Malaga Provincial Diputación.

The Institute for Energy Diversification and Savings (IDAE) awards grants for unique projects by local authorities that promote the transition to a low-carbon economy under the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) Operational Programme for Sustainable Growth 2014-2020.

