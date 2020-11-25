Spain sees 369 daily Covid deaths after yesterday’s ‘second wave’ record

Spain has registered 369 daily Covid deaths – down on yesterday’s ‘second wave’ record of 537.

THE Ministry of Health also confirmed 10,222 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

There have now been 44,037 Covid-related deaths in Spain and 1,605,066 cases since the pandemic began.

Earlier today, the Council of Ministers approved the plan to vaccinate the population as soon as the coronavirus vaccine is available.

According to Minister of Health Salvador Illa, in the first phase, which will begin in January, two and a half million people will be vaccinated.

