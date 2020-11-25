RUSSIA exceeds 500 deaths and 23,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours, according to official health ministry records published on Wednesday, November 25.

The data shows the country has registered 23,675 new cases and 507 deaths in the last 24 hours, breaking the record number of deaths for the second day in a row.

In a statement made to Russian news agency, Sputnik, the health ministry said: “In the last 24 hours in Russia, 23,675 cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in the 85 regions, including 5,156 asymptomatic cases.”

The previous record for deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours was reached on Tuesday, November 24, with 491 deaths.

These new figures shows that the pandemic has hit Russia hard taking the number of people who have been infected by the COVID virus to 2,162,503, which represents an increase of 1.1% compared to the previous day, and take the total number of deaths to 37,538.

