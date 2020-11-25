Jay-Z in charge of brand strategy for major new cannabis company

US rapper Jay-Z has been named “chief visionary officer” of a major new cannabis company and is in charge of their brand strategy.

TPCO, which also boasts Jay-Z’s Roc Nation labelmates Rihanna and Meek Mill as shareholders, has hired the rap legend in the hopes he will be able to encourage other “leading artists and entertainers” to promote the Cannabis business, which is legal in several US states.

The entrepreneur, who recently launched a new brand of weed called Monogram, will also lead its investments in black and minority-owned cannabis firms and its initiatives to “rectify the wrongs” done when the drug was illegal.

The company said that would include helping people convicted of cannabis-related offences with training and job placements, which Jay-Z confirmed in a statement: “Although we know we can’t fully redeem the injustices created by the ‘war on drugs’, we can help shape a brighter and inclusive future,” he said.

