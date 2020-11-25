INVESTORS Placing Bids To Build The New Marina In Malaga with a 50-year license attached.



Bids are reportedly coming in from specialist firms of investors in the maritime construction industry, for the construction of the new 500 berths San Andrés marina, in Huelin, Malaga, with the closing date for bids being November 30, with a 50-year license available to the winning bidder, and the chance to hit the luxury tourism market.

The completed project is expected to include restaurants, shops, and a yacht club.

Head of the Malaga Port Authority, Carlos Rubio, stated he expects at least two firm bids to be made, but as yet he doesn’t know the names of any companies who might come forward, but, rumours exist that Al Alfia, a Qatari investment fund company, who are trying to construct a luxury hotel near the existing cruise terminal, will be one of the bidders.

It is also believed that another bidder will be the company who currently runs the luxury Puerto Banús marina, in Marbella, plus possibly companies who run similar marinas in the Balearic Islands.

