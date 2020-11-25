Getting Your Eyes Tested in Spain: a Look into Practicality and Cost

Few can argue that having regular eye tests are of utmost importance. According to figures from Statista, in 2019/20, approximately 13.4 million eye tests were conducted in the United Kingdom.

Compared to 2000, this is a significant increase, as only 9.6 million were recorded at the start of the millennium. For many in Britain, booking and attending an appointment at the opticians is fairly straightforward, but what about if you are in expat in Spain? With that in mind, let’s take a look at how vision care works in Spain.

How Do Eye Tests in Spain and the UK Compare?

Regarding how examinations are conducted, they are generally much the same all across the globe. The fundamentals revolve around patients reading numbers and letters of different sizes through an array of test lenses. Crucially, this is the case in both Spain and the UK.

Moreover, as of September 2019, 365,967 Britons lived in Spain, as per El Pais. Because of the ever-growing total, the language barrier between patient and optician is becoming less of an issue.

However, according to a report by Expatica, there is one significant difference between both English and Spanish eye tests. The article states that optical retailers in Spain offer a cost-effective service, with appointments typically being free. Not only that but in regards to securing an eye test, this can be done without a booking.

In Britain, however, the system is somewhat different. Within the UK, sources suggest that appointments typically need to be made in advance, while the cost of a test is approximately £20-25 – unless you’re in Scotland, where you can have your eyes tested for free every two years.

The Task of Finding the Right Glasses

Following an eye test, consumers face the task of finding a pair of prescription glasses that best fit their needs. However, this task has arguably become less troublesome than ever before during the 21st century. Unlike in prior years, spectacles are now a mainstream fashion accessory, with designer products hitting the shelves across an array of retailers.

Aside from their fashion-related appeal, the core purpose of glasses is to correct issues of vision, such as short-sightedness. Regarding sourcing the right pair of frames, this is achievable in numerous ways, including through user-friendly digital platforms.

Spain and the UK Share Optical Similarities in Retail

For Britons living in Spain, there is little reason to avoid having an eye test, as the nature of the appointment is almost identical to what’s on offer in the UK. Moreover, there’s no cost when in the country in Southwestern Europe. Following the rise of digitalisation, glassing shopping can now be conducted at your own discretion, so there’s no pressure to rush into an in-store purchase.