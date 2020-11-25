Free training courses in Rincon de la Victoria

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Delphos

THE Delphos Local Administrative Public Agency of the Rincón de la Victoria City Council has announced free training courses aimed at unemployed people in the municipality.

THERE are courses on Prevention of Occupational Risks in Masonry, a course on Forklift Truck and another on Prevention of Occupational Risks in Painting.

Town Mayor, Francisco Salado, said: “it is a priority to develop training and employment policies that allow our residents to improve professional skills with a view to their incorporation into a labour market being more competitive.”

Registrations can be made in person at the APAL Delphos office located at Calle Arroyo Totalán Edificio Puerta Axarquía, Bajo, La Cala del Moral, during public hours from 9am to 2pm. Alternatively, call 952978330.


