FRANCE Rugby Legend Christophe Dominici Found Dead Aged 48 in Hauts-de-Seine, Paris.



Christophe Dominici, French rugby international star, was found dead, aged 48, on Tuesday, November 23, in Parc de Saint-Cloud in the Hauts-de-Seine region near Paris, his death confirmed online by former club Stade Francais, “It is with immense sadness and deep heartbreak that Stade Francais Paris learns of the death of Christophe Dominici. During the 11 years spent under our colours, Christophe will have, thanks to his incredible talent and his class, greatly contributed to writing the history of the club”.

-- Advertisement --



The statement continued, “An international 67 times, his exploits in the blue jersey will have dazzled thousands of young rugby players and allowed the French team to write some of the most beautiful pages in its history. A rugby genius and peerless companion, he leaves a great void in our big family”.

The dazzling winger scored 25 tries in 67 appearances for France.

The official Twitter account for the French national team posted, “The great French rugby family is in mourning after the tragic death of our winger Christophe Dominici, we are thinking especially of his family and loved ones”.

Dominici’s final appearance for the French had been in Paris at the World Cup in 2007, and he also featured in one of the most memorable games ever, in the Rugby World Cup of 1999, where France beat the mighty New Zealand All Blacks team, in a stunning upset, helping France to the Final which they lost to Australia.

No cause of death has been confirmed, and Dominici leaves his partner Loretta, and two daughters, Chiara and Mia.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France Rugby Legend Christophe Dominici Found Dead Aged 48”.