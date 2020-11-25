STATE postal service Correos announces 473 jobs are available in the Valencian region after a nationwide selection process has begun to fill positions to help with the delivery of shipments, logistics tasks, and customer service.

In total, 3,381 permanent staff positions have been made available across the country, as Spain readies itself for Christmas.

2,356 are for distribution tasks, with 505 logistics staff and 520 for customer service roles also available.

Anyone interested has until December 1 to apply.

